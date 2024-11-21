Dealing with frizzy hair? Follow THESE simple tips during winter to tame dry hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to tame dry hair during winter.

Who doesn’t love shiny, silky, and flowy hair? It’s the kind of hair that can make you feel fabulous by being the centre of attraction. Unfortunately, managing dry hair can feel like a daunting task. It becomes essential to tame dry hair as it can easily break, and get tangled while making your hair look dry, frizzy, and rough. Various factors can contribute to dry hair. This can include factors like excessively using hair styling tools like straighteners or curlers, swimming in a pool that contains chlorinated water, harsh-chemical-based hair care products, humidity, and even cold weather. Other factors like natural ageing and frequent hormonal changes can take a heavy toll on your hair’s moisture levels resulting in dry hair. Understanding these factors becomes crucial to finding effective and promising solutions to tame dry hair. When we spoke to Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai, regarding dry hair, she shared a few simple tips to manage frizzy hair.

Tips to tame your dry and dull hair

Wash your hair wisely: If you are someone who is obsessed with washing their hair frequently then you should leave this habit of yours. Excessive hair washing can significantly strip away your hair's natural oils. This can make your hair look frizzy and dry. Do not wash your hair more than once or twice a week.

Avoid heat styling: Too many heat styling products like blow dryers, hair straighteners, and curling wands can permanently damage your hair. Give your hair a break and avoid using these hair styling tools when unnecessary. If you have to use these tools, then always apply heat protectant spray in advance. This can help protect your hair from getting damaged and brittle.

Use warm or cold water: Washing your hair with hot water is the worst thing you could do to your hair. Always wash your hair with cool or warm water for effective results. This helps to lock in the moisture of your hair making them supple, smooth, and shinier.

Chemical-free hair products: Be mindful of the brands or ingredients in your haircare products. Using products that contain harsh and active ingredients can hamper your hair's health. Strictly avoid hair products that contain ingredients like sulfates, parabens, triclosan, and alcohol as they can make your hair dry. Instead, go for products or brands that are gentle and contain natural ingredients making your locks healthy.

Deep conditioning treatments: Adding deep conditioning treatments or masks to your haircare routine can be a smart choice to achieve healthy and luscious hair. Applying it consistently once a week can lead to effective results. These products or treatments provide your hair with much-needed hydration for bouncy hair. Look for a hair mask that contains rich ingredients like proteins to strengthen your hair shaft. Let the hair mask sit for about 20 to 30 minutes before rinsing it with cold or warm water for satisfactory results.

ALSO READ: Washing your hair with a mild shampoo in THIS way can prevent hair fall, know how