Washing your hair with a mild shampoo in THIS way can prevent hair fall, know how

To get rid of the problem of hair fall, people spend a lot of money on expensive hair treatments. But do you know that if you start washing your hair in the right way, then more than half of your hair-related problems can be solved? Even though this may sound strange to you, this is 100 percent true. If you want to keep your hair healthy, then you should also know about the right way to shampoo.

How much shampoo should be used?

Do you also apply chemical-based shampoo directly on your scalp? This method of yours is wrong and following this method can damage your hair health. Before washing your hair, you have to take equal amounts of shampoo and water in a bowl and then mix both of them well.

How to apply the shampoo?

Apply the mixture of shampoo and water on your scalp. Now you have to massage your scalp with light hands, which will strengthen the roots of your hair.

Take care of the water temperature

As soon as the winter season arrives, people start taking baths with hot water. But do you know that taking baths with very hot water can prove harmful for your skin and your hair? This is the reason why you should use lukewarm water while washing your hair.

Tips to note

You should wash your hair at least twice a week. Apart from this, you should apply oil one or two hours before washing your hair. The habit of applying oil before hair wash can prove to be effective in providing nourishment to the roots of your hair.

