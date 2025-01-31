Dark neck issue? Try these amazing home remedies to get rid of pigmentation

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Home remedies to get rid of dark necks.

If the colour of your neck is gradually turning dark and the skin looks full of spots, then there is no need to worry. Many natural and home remedies can make the skin of your neck clean and glowing. But instead of spending on parlour treatments, you can try some easy and effective remedies at home and clear the dark colour of the neck.

In this article, we will tell you some great home remedies that can prove to be effective in removing the problem of dark necks. So let's know how you can get a clean, glowing and beautiful neck by adopting these natural tips.

Beetroot Bleach

If you want to brighten the complexion of your neck, then this homemade bleach is a great solution. To make it, you will need chia seeds, beetroot, lemon juice, tomato and gram flour. All these natural ingredients cleanse the skin deeply and also make it shiny.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon chia seeds (pre-soaked)

1 beetroot juice

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tsp tomato juice

2 tsp gram flour

Method:

Put soaked chia seeds in a bowl and grind them to make a paste. Add beetroot juice, lemon juice and tomato juice to it. Now add gram flour and prepare a thick paste. Apply this mixture to the neck and let it dry for 15 minutes. After this, wash your neck while massaging with light hands.

Turmeric scrub

If you want to get glowing soft skin, then this home remedy can prove to be very effective. To make this natural scrub, you will need roasted turmeric powder, coffee, potato juice, lemon juice, honey, and orange peel powder.

Ingredients:

1 tsp roasted turmeric powder

1 tsp coffee powder

1 tsp orange peel powder

Juice of 1 potato

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

Method:

Add roasted turmeric, coffee powder, and orange peel powder in a bowl. Mix potato juice, lemon juice, and honey in it and make a thick paste. Massage this mixture on the neck lightly. Leave it for 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Now say goodbye to expensive parlor treatments and get a flawless and glowing neck with the above DIY tips.

