Tuesday, January 21, 2025
     
  Want to tighten sagging skin on your face? Follow these non-surgical procedures to get better results

If you have noticed fine lines, then understand that ruthless age is taking over your skin. And, your skin can sag and turn into wrinkles anytime. Thus, follow these procedures to tighten your skin.

Published : Jan 21, 2025 18:01 IST, Updated : Jan 21, 2025 18:01 IST
sagging skin tightening
Image Source : SOCIAL Non-surgical procedures to tighten sagging skin

Has it ever happened to you that you are looking in the mirror and suddenly you realise that your skin is not as firm as before? Maybe you have pulled your skin back with your hands and looked at your face and wished that your skin was really like this. If you have gone through this experience, then understand that the ruthless age is taking over your skin. And your skin can hang and turn into wrinkles at any time. Let's know how to avoid this sagging skin.

Skin-firming creams and lotions

Any kind of cosmetic product is the least reliable way to firm sagging skin. Still, if you want, use a good moisturizer which reduces the fine lines on the skin. Apart from this, you can use products with more retinol after taking advice from an expert. This helps to produce more collagen.

Non-surgical skin tightening procedures for better results

Non-invasive procedures: In such procedures, there is no cut or wound on the skin. Sometimes swelling or redness may occur on the face. The result of such procedures is seen slowly but gives a natural look. Apart from this, it is a safe procedure for any skin type.

Ultrasound: Ultrasound is used to send heat deep into the skin. The heat causes the body to produce more collagen.

Radio Frequency: In this procedure, a device is placed on the skin which transmits heat to the inner layer of the tissues.

Laser treatment: Some lasers deliver heat to the inner layer without damaging the skin. This helps in skin tightening. Usually, this is a procedure done for skin tightening of the belly and upper arms.

Natural skin tightening procedures

  • Try to maintain a healthy weight
  • Follow a healthy diet
  • Do not smoke 
  • Consume little or no alcohol
  • Sunscreen with about 30 SPF

Pregnant ladies, people suffering from any kind of skin problem or people taking any kind of medication should not undergo skin tightening procedures.

Apart from these, skin tightening is also done through surgery. But it doesn't need to suit everyone. Also, due to not being cost-effective, surgery is not easy for everyone. Therefore, non-surgical procedures may be slow but are also beneficial.

