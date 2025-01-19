LED face mask to microcurrent device; try these beauty devices for healthy, glowing skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these beauty devices for healthy, glowing skin

The skincare market is growing rapidly and there's a new product every other day. This also includes beauty devices which help to enhance skin health. Newer approaches are being used to make beauty tools and devices which are beneficial for the skin. People have started to incorporate facial tools into their skincare routine.

There are a plethora of options available in the market and it can confusing as to which one you should choose. More than that, not all facial tools are meant for everyone and not all of them will yield results. Therefore, it is important that you choose the ones that are meant for your skin type and are known to give results. Here, we share with you some beauty devices that you can try for healthy and glowing skin.

Facial Cleansing Brush

A facial cleansing brush helps to deep clean your skin by removing dirt, oil, and makeup that regular cleansing might not be able to do. The gentle exfoliation also helps you achieve smoother skin, reduces clogged pores and helps in better absorption of skincare products.

LED Light Therapy Mask

LED light therapy uses different wavelengths of light to treat various types of skin issues. Red light helps to stimulate collagen production, whereas, blue light targets acne-causing bacteria. This facial tool helps your skin heal, reduce inflammation, improve radiance and manage breakouts. It is also known to have anti-ageing benefits.

Dermaroller (Microneedling)

Microneedling with a dermaroller uses tiny needles that create micro-injuries to the skin. This stimulates collagen production and skin renewal which helps prevent issues like fine lines, hyperpigmentation and uneven skin texture. You can use it once a week and avoid areas with active acne.

Jade Roller and Gua Sha

Both the jade roller and gua sha are traditional Chinese beauty tools that were designed to help in lymphatic drainage, reduce puffiness and improve blood circulation. The jade roller is great for a gentle facial massage, while gua sha gives you a more intense sculpting effect, thereby, helping tone and firm the face. These tools can also help in the absorption of skincare products, thereby, helping boost the effectiveness of the products.

Microcurrent Device

Microcurrent devices use low-level electrical currents that stimulate facial muscles. This helps to tone and tighten the skin and also improves blood circulation and the absorption of serums and creams.

