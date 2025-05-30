Curious about Lindsay Lohan’s skincare? Here’s how she maintains her glow at 38 Lindsay Lohan recently shared her skincare secrets. The diva has revealed how she takes care of her skin. In this article, we have mentioned the details of her beauty secret.

Lindsay Lohan is 'creating' her own cosmetics brand. The actor revealed that she is "crazy about her skin and health" in an interview with Elle on May 27. She also shared her morning regimen, which seems like a powerful combination of skincare routines and healthy practices. Here is everything she does, from drinking a mixture of carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, and apple for a boost of vitamins and antioxidants to utilising ice-cold water, serums, and eye patches to help minimise puffiness and enhance skin health.

When asked about her 'radiant' skin, Lindsay Lohan said, “I’m crazy about my skin and health… I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skincare is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing — I’m testing them. Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers.”

What caused her to completely alter her diet and routine?

The actress talked about how her "skin is so thin" and how her "whole routine" changed with the birth of her kid Luai. In 2023, she and her spouse, Bader Shammas, had a son.

Lindsay said, “My skin changed after having my son. It got really sensitive. That’s what really made me change my whole routine and diet and everything. I did blood tests, and I was like, 'I want to know everything I’m allergic to'. So I cut everything out, and that’s kind of when everything started to change for me... my skin got even more sensitive after him. It doesn’t happen to everyone. But I’m glad it happened to me because it made me aware of how to take care of my skin long-term.”

