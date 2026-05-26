Can Indians get Korean-style 'glass skin' too? Dermatologist explains what is realistically possible

New Delhi:

Korean skincare has quietly become one of the biggest beauty obsessions across the world. From sheet masks and serums to the whole "glass skin" trend, people everywhere seem to be chasing that smooth, glowing and almost reflective skin finish often associated with Korean beauty culture.

But somewhere in the middle of all the trends, a bigger question keeps coming up. Is Korean skin actually different? And more importantly, can Indian skin achieve similar results too? According to Radhika Raheja, the answer is not as simple as just buying a few viral skincare products.

Why Korean skin often looks so healthy

According to Dr Radhika Raheja, Consultant in Dermatology and Hair Transplant at Asian Hospital, Korean skin appearance is influenced by a combination of genetics, skincare habits, lifestyle, climate and beauty culture.

One major factor, she explained, is the way skincare is approached in Korea.

Instead of treating skin problems only after they appear, skincare is often more preventative. Many people begin focusing on hydration, cleansing and sun protection early in life, long before visible skin concerns develop.

Daily sunscreen use also plays a huge role.

According to dermatologists, UV exposure is one of the biggest contributors to pigmentation, premature ageing and uneven skin tone. Korean skincare routines are known for being strict about sunscreen use, even indoors or on cloudy days.

Lifestyle habits matter too.

Traditional Korean diets are generally rich in vegetables, fermented foods, antioxidants and hydration-supporting ingredients. Doctors also point out that younger generations who prioritise skincare often smoke less, drink less alcohol and pay closer attention to sleep and overall wellness routines.

Still, Dr Raheja warned against assuming that every Korean person naturally has flawless skin.

"Good skin is not defined by nationality. Genes may determine the thickness of your skin, how much oil it produces and its pigmentation, but healthy skin is mostly a function of regular skin care, sun protection, nutrition and general health," she explained.

Can Indians achieve "glass skin"?

Experts say Indian skin can absolutely become healthier, smoother and more radiant, but expectations should remain realistic.

According to dermatologists, Indian skin contains more melanin compared to East Asian skin. While this offers some natural UV protection, it also makes Indian skin more prone to pigmentation, tanning and post-inflammatory marks.

Because of these biological differences, Indian skin may react differently to certain products and environmental triggers.

Doctors also explain that "glass skin" is not technically a skin type. It is more of a skin condition linked to hydration, smoothness and an even-looking complexion.

According to Dr Raheja, Indian skin can absolutely look radiant and healthy with proper skincare habits, though it may not look exactly the same as Korean skin because of natural differences in genetics and pigmentation.

"Healthy skin should be the goal, not changing one's ethnic skin identity," she said.

Does Korean skincare work for Indian skin?

The short answer, according to experts, is yes. But selectively.

Korean skincare products are often praised for gentle formulas, hydrating ingredients and lightweight textures. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, centella asiatica, rice extracts and niacinamide may also work well for Indian skin.

That said, not every Korean skincare trend suits everyone equally.

Doctors warn that the famous 10-step Korean skincare routine may actually feel excessive for some people, especially those with oily, acne-prone or sensitive skin. Too many layers and products can sometimes damage the skin barrier and trigger breakouts instead.

Instead, dermatologists generally recommend a simpler and more personalised routine:

Mild cleanser

Moisturiser suited to your skin type

Daily sunscreen with SPF 30+

Targeted treatment for concerns like acne, pigmentation or ageing if needed

Proper hydration and healthy lifestyle habits

"People should choose products based on their skin concerns and not trends," Dr Raheja explained. "A Korean product can do wonders for Indian skin if it suits the individual's needs and is used correctly."

At the end of the day, dermatologists say healthy skin has far less to do with nationality and far more to do with consistency, protection and realistic skincare habits. Korean beauty trends may inspire people to care for their skin better, but understanding your own skin matters a lot more than copying somebody else's routine exactly.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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