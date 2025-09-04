Dermatologist reveals Bollywood actresses with the 'perfect face' and it’s not Aishwarya or Deepika From Madhubala to Kriti Sanon, a dermatologist reveals which Bollywood stars align with the golden ratio of beauty — and why symmetry isn’t the whole story.

It is often believed that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, but does science agree? When it comes to beauty, most people think of stars like Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai as the ultimate icons. But a dermatologist has a different perspective, one rooted not in personal opinion, but in science.

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Dr Madhuri Agarwal broke down what makes a face “perfect” according to the golden ratio. And the Bollywood actresses she named may surprise you.

What is the golden ratio of beauty?

For centuries, mathematicians and artists have used the golden ratio: a mathematical symmetry, to explain what humans naturally find attractive. Applied to faces, it means balance and proportion.

Dr Agarwal explains that an ideal face typically has:

An oval shape

A slightly convex forehead

Almond-shaped eyes with high arched brows

Lips that sit proportionately between the nose and eyes

"We often notice a person’s eyes and lips first. Ideally, the eyes should be almond-shaped, while the lips need to be well-defined. When you draw an imaginary line from one eye corner to the other, the lip corners should fall within those lines; that’s considered a perfect lip shape," adds Dr Agarwal. Here's what she shared:

Classic Bollywood beauties who fit the mould

According to Dr Agarwal, vintage stars like Madhubala and Asha Parekh come closest to this timeless template. Their features, symmetry, and elegance embody what scientists and artists alike have considered “perfect” for generations.

The modern actresses with the “perfect face”

Among today’s stars, Dr Agarwal named Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Madhuri Dixit as actresses whose features align beautifully with the golden ratio. Their facial balance and proportions, she says, stand out even in an industry filled with glamorous faces.

Beauty is more than science

Against science, beauty comes up. Time and time again, Dr Agarwal reminded the audience that beauty is not only about symmetry; charisma and expressions, and personality matter just as well. A scientifically "perfect" face may catch the attention of passers-by, yet it is the individuality of a person that makes them unforgettable.

So next time you think of Bollywood beauty, remember perfection isn't always about who tops the magazine polls. Science and cinema mark smooth strokes of balance, harmony, and classic beauty, all of which are ingrained into the personas of Madhubala, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Madhuri Dixit.