Experiencing body odour? 8 home remedies that will help you smell nice and fresh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NOSWEATCLINIC 8 Home remedies to get rid of body odour

Troubled by body odour? With increased sweating during summer, odour problems can worsen. When a person sweats, the bacterias that live on the skin breaks the protein which is present in our sweat into different acids. The result of it is a bad smell called body odour. To eliminate that unpleasant smell from the body, individuals try to use deodorants and perfumes which contain chemicals and can be dangerous for one’s skin. A few people look for remedies to avoid the use of harmful skin products that are available in the markets. Below is the list of home remedies that one can try to get rid of body odour.

Baking soda

Baking soda is best known to alkaline the body and neutralize odours by killing the bacteria. It blocks the moisture and reduces the sweat.

How to prepare it: You need 1 teaspoon of baking soda and water

Step 1: You can make a paste of baking soda with water and apply with to your underarms to avoid the unpleasant smell.

Step 2: After letting it sit for good 10-15 minutes, wash it off with warm water for good results you can practice this daily.

Also Read: Wet hair mistakes might be damaging your hair silently

Fennel seed

Fennel seed is a good laxative that prevents the body odour. Its stimulants promote the secretion of digestive and gastric juices in the stomach and keep the person healthy.

How to prepare it: 1 cup of crushed fennel seeds, water

Step 1: Boil the crushed fennel seed with water.

Step 2: Strain the water into the cup and have it. You can consume it daily to get excellent results.

Fenugreek tea

Fenugreek tea is known to possess anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant agents which flush out the toxins from the body and prevent skin infection as it detoxifies the body. It is also known as the best solution to eliminate the odour from the root.

How to prepare it: 1 teaspoon fenugreek tea and 250 ml of water

Step 1: Add 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seed to the water and boil it until it reduces to half.

Step 2: Dry the solution on empty stomach to get better results.

Lemon Juice

Lemon has acidic properties which lower the body's pH level. The application of its paste does not allow the bacteria to sit on the skin for a long time.

How to prepare it: You need water and one lemon

Step 1: You can cut the lemon into pieces and rubs its solution on the sweating area directly. If you have sensitive skin, you can add a few drops of water and lemon together and apply them to the sweat-prone area.

Step 2: Lets the solution dry and wash it off with warm water.

Neem Leaves

Neem leaves are rich in antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic properties. It kills all the bad bacteria which can cause body odour.

How to prepare it: You just need to have a handful of neem leaves and a cup of water to create it paste.

Step 1: It is suggested to take a handful of neem leaves and a few drops of water together in a mixture jar and make a paste out of it.

Step 2: Apply the paste to the sweating areas and after it becomes dry wash it off with warm water.

Also Read: Rise of dermal fillers and some myths attached to it

Rosewater

Rosewater not only leaves behind the flowery fragrance on the body, but an astringent property that is found in it reduces the pore size which ultimately results in less sweat. You can also add apple cider vinegar for additional benefits.

How to prepare it: Rosewater and apple cider vinegar

Step 1: Take 2-3 teaspoons of rosewater and 1 teaspoon of vinegar and apply the mixture to your underarms and other sweating parts of the body for effective results.

Tomato Juice

Tomato has astringent properties which reduce the size of the pores and reduces sweat production. Its acidic properties kill bacteria and leave the body sweat-free.

How to prepare it

Step 1: Take two tomatoes and make a paste of it

Step 2: Now take 1 bucket of warm water and mix the tomato mixture with it.

Step 3: Have a bath with water and let it soak on your body for half an hour.

Teabags

The tannins which are present in the tea are known to dry the skin, therefore it will automatically reduce sweat production and eliminate bad smells.

How to prepare it: You need 4 tea bags and 2 liters of water.

Step 1: Boil the water with tea bags.

Step 2: Add the boiled water solution into your bathing bucket water.

Step 3: Take a bath with the solution to get good results.