Argan oil to coconut oil: 5 best oils for facial massage, know amazing skin benefits These 5 oils are the best to give a natural glow and moisture to the skin, knowing their unique benefits and usage will be beneficial for you if you want to make facial massage part of your skincare routine.

Massaging the face improves blood circulation in the skin, which makes the skin look glowing and healthy. But choosing the right oil is very important. Some oils help in hydrating the skin, reducing wrinkles and giving a natural glow. To make the skin healthy and glowing, use these 5 special oils, and know their unique benefits.

To increase facial glow and keep the skin young, massage with these oils daily, and know the benefits.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil moisturizes the skin deeply. It is rich in anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. It is a great option for those with dry skin. Coconut oil also helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

Argan Oil

Argan oil helps to hydrate and repair the skin. It is rich in anti-ageing properties. It reduces the problem of acne and gives a natural glow to the skin.

Almond Oil

Almond oil is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants. It makes the skin soft and healthy. Almond oil helps in reducing dark circles and blemishes. It is also beneficial for those with oily skin.

Rosehip Oil

Rosehip oil contains vitamins A, and C and antioxidants. It helps lighten blemishes and pigmentation. Rosehip oil boosts collagen production, making skin look tight and young. It is an excellent option for sensitive skin.

Olive Oil

Olive oil deeply hydrates the skin. It strengthens the skin barrier and eliminates dryness. It is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants. The best option for night skin care.

Choosing the right oil for facial massage depends on your skin type. If your skin is dry then coconut and olive oil are the best, while argan or rosehip oil will be beneficial for oily skin. By choosing the right oil, you can make your skin healthy and glowing.

ALSO READ: Weather-proof your skin: 5 dermatologist-approved tips for the changing seasons