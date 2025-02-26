Weather-proof your skin: 5 dermatologist-approved tips for the changing seasons Tailor your skincare routine to the season. For personalised advice, seek a dermatologist’s expertise. They can assess your skin and recommend products and treatments that address your unique concerns for lasting results.

As the seasons change, so do your skin's requirements. Changes in temperature, humidity, and external conditions can dehydrate, irritate, and even cause breakouts in your skin. Your skincare routine must change to ensure that your skin remains healthy and in balance every season. Our 5 dermatologist-approved tips provide comprehensive, actionable tips on how to effectively weather-proof your skin, and you can approach any season confidently with care and consistency today.

Select a mild cleanser and moisturize each day

Choose a sulfate-free cleanser that is packed with glycerin and aloe vera to clean without draining moisture. Employ lukewarm water to avoid irritation and keep your skin's natural barrier in place. Moisturize using a cream or a lotion containing hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide. These help trap moisture, firm up the skin barrier, and even out your complexion. Use it right after cleansing to have maximum absorption.

Exfoliate and brighten with vitamin C serum

Exfoliate one or two times a week with a gentle chemical exfoliant such as glycolic or lactic acid. This dissolves dead cells and evens out skin texture without irritation. Apply a vitamin C serum (10–20% concentration) for brightening. It also protects against free radicals. Preparations that contain ferulic acid and vitamin E may also enhance effectiveness and overall complexion.

Use sunscreen daily

As per Dr Kiran Sethi, MD, Founder and Medical Director Isya Aesthetics, Author of Best Seller Skin Sense, even during cloudy days, shield your skin with a zinc oxide or titanium dioxide broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30. Cream-based sunscreens provide added moisturization when skin is parched. Repeat every two hours when out.

Advanced treatments for intense hydration

Look at non-invasive treatments such as bio remodelling. Profhilo, a bio-remodeling treatment employs ultrapure hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and enhance skin elasticity. It also stimulates the skin to produce more elastin and collagen, thus firming and smoothing it. Another choice is hydro stretch therapy with Viscoderm Hydrobooster. With stabilised hyaluronic acid, it smoothes out fine lines and moisturizes the skin internally.

Strengthen your barrier

Your skin barrier is its defence against harsh weather and pollution. To strengthen your barrier, seek products with ceramides, peptides, cholesterol, and essential fatty acids such as linoleic acid. They will shield the skin from environmental stressors and enhance a healthier, more balanced-looking complexion.

