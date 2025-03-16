Are chemical colours causing irritation, itching on skin post-Holi? Adopt these remedies to get relief Holi is a festival of colours and in most cases, these colours are made from strong chemicals. These chemicals can cause allergies, irritating contact dermatitis, worsen existing skin conditions, cause irritation, and in some cases even lead to hair loss.

Holi is the festival of colours and in most cases, these colours are made from strong chemicals. These chemicals can cause allergies, irritating contact dermatitis, worsen existing skin conditions, cause irritation, and in some cases even lead to hair loss. So, how can these side effects be prevented? Here's what to use to get rid of irritation and itching and also protect your skin from chemical Holi colours. Start with gentle cleansing. First, scrub off the dried colours. Do not rub the skin vigorously. Cleanse your skin gently. Use a mild herbal cleanser or a homemade pack of gram flour, milk, and turmeric to gently remove the colour. Rubbing vigorously can cause irritation and further damage the skin. Moisturise your skin: Your skin needs extra care and nourishment to recover from exposure to colours, sun, and water. The cleansing process often strips the skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and irritated. Applying a generous amount of natural moisturizer or almond oil after cleansing is an excellent step towards soothing and replenishing your skin's lost moisture. Rehydrate the skin: After the colourful celebration of Holi, the skin can become dry, irritated, or inflamed due to synthetic colours. A soothing aloe vera gel or a homemade mask of yogurt and honey is a great way to rehydrate and soothe the skin after Holi. Aloe vera gel: After cleansing your skin thoroughly, pat it dry. Apply a good amount of aloe vera gel directly to your face and body. Let it sit on your skin for at least 15-20 minutes and then wash it off. Alternatively, you can make a paste by mixing 2 tablespoons of plain, unsweetened yogurt and 1 tablespoon of raw honey. Apply it on your face, hands, and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water. Hair mask for damaged hair: Hair is put under a lot of stress during Holi. First, wash your hair with water to wash off the dry colours. Then, use a mild herbal shampoo and then apply a conditioner. After washing, apply a hair mask made of egg, yogurt, or amla powder to nourish the hair and make it healthy. Avoid makeup and hair styling: Shahnaz Hussain said, "I would suggest avoiding makeup and hair styling for a few days. The skin is weakened due to the colouring and subsequent cleansing process. Makeup products can cause further damage to the skin. Similarly, hairstyling tools can cause further damage to already weakened hair. Give your skin and hair a break from makeup and styling for some time so that they get a chance to breathe and recover from any potential damage. Also, don't forget to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Staying outside for long periods of time can lead to dehydration. Make sure to keep your body and skin hydrated! Start with CTM: Don't forget to follow your skincare routine even on Holi. Clean your face thoroughly first thing in the morning. Clean your face with rose water or raw milk, and then wash your face with a gentle cleanser. Make sure to apply toner to your face. This is a good option to remove the remaining dirt and grime. After applying toner, moisturize your face, neck, hands, and feet thoroughly. ALSO READ: Struggling with sagging skin? Try this skin-tightening face mask to look younger