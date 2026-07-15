No eyebrow pencil? This beauty influencer's simple eyeshadow hack gives naturally fuller brows

New Delhi:

Let’s be honest: Achieving natural-looking eyebrows often feels harder than solving a maths problem. One wrong stroke and suddenly your brows have a personality of their own. If your eyebrows have ever looked uneven on a rushed morning, or you've just lost your eyebrow pencil, you're not alone.

Beauty influencer Ankush Bahuguna shared a clever eyebrow hack that can make your brows appear soft, natural, and effortlessly polished. Remember, great brows don’t always require a professional makeup artist.

No eyebrow pencil? Ankush Bahuguna says eyeshadow can do the trick

Ankush shared a quick and easy eyebrow hack for those who don’t have an eyebrow pencil on hand on his YouTube channel. Instead of reaching for a brow product, he suggested mixing a little brown eyeshadow with a touch of black eyeshadow to create a shade that closely resembles natural brow hair. He then applied the mixture directly to his eyebrows, saying, "You can be as messy as you want," explaining that there’s no need to worry about being too precise in the beginning.

The content creator even joked that the brows might look a little dramatic or messy at first but encouraged viewers to trust the process. According to him, the initial application is only the first step, and the final result comes after cleaning up the shape. The hack is designed to be quick, beginner-friendly, and ideal for anyone looking to fill in sparse areas without investing in additional makeup products.

Micellar water and a Q-tip help refine the shape

Once the eyeshadow has been applied, the beauty influencer uses a Q-tip dipped in micellar water to clean up the edges of his eyebrows. He carefully traces underneath the brows and then works along the top to remove excess product and create a more defined shape. This step helps transform the rough application into a polished look while still keeping the brows soft and natural.

Check out Ankush Bahuguna's eyebrow hack below:

He also shared an extra tip for those who feel their brows have turned out too dark. Instead of removing everything and starting over, he recommended gently dabbing a tissue over the eyebrows to lift some of the excess pigment. This helps soften the colour and gives the brows a more natural appearance. The final result is fuller-looking, well-defined eyebrows that don’t appear overly drawn on, making it a useful hack for everyday makeup routines.

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