Algae can help soothe irritated skin, know other beauty benefits and how to use

Image Source : FREEPIK Know the beauty benefits of algae and how to use.

When it comes to skincare, we often turn to popular and expensive products that promise to give us flawless and glowing skin. However, what if we tell you that there is a natural, affordable, and versatile ingredient that can help soothe irritated skin and provide numerous other beauty benefits? That's right, we are talking about algae.

You might be wondering, "Algae? Isn't that the slimy green stuff we see in the ocean?" Yes, but it's also a powerhouse of nutrients and minerals that can work wonders for your skin. Let's dive deeper into the world of algae and discover its beauty benefits and how to incorporate it into our skincare routine.

What is algae and how it is beneficial for skincare?

When we spoke to Dr Madhu Chopra, MBBS, DORL, Cosmetologist, regarding the benefits of algae, she said that they are rich sources of vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids and amino acids, making them valuable ingredients in skin care products Their nutritional and antioxidative properties make them suitable for a variety of skin types and meet skin needs. The increasing awareness of algae’s nutritional abundance and positive effects on skin health is expected to drive the demand for artificial algae skin care products.

Algae is rich in polysaccharides, which help hydrate and retain skin, making it ideal for dry, dehydrated skin. Algae contains antioxidants, vitamins C and E, helps protect skin from free radical damage and environmental stress, reduces signs of ageing and improves overall skin health. Algae has anti-inflammatory properties which can soothe irritated skin and reduce redness, such as acne, rosacea and eczema. It is useful for a variety of conditions.

Algae is considered an alternative to strong acids like hyaluronic acid, which act as excellent moisturisers. Algae species are focused on skin problems. While algae is good for all skin types, the product formulation is crucial. It is recommended to buy algae skin care products from trusted brands to ensure quality and effectiveness. It is advisable to try other products and if you have any issues concerned, consult a dermatologist.

How to use algae for skincare

One of the easiest ways to incorporate algae into your skincare routine is to use a face mask. There are many algae-based face masks available in the market, or you can make one at home by mixing powdered algae with some water or aloe vera gel. Apply the mask onto your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off. This will not only soothe irritated skin but also provide a plethora of other benefits. You can also use algae-based moisturizers, serums and more.

