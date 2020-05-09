Suffering from hair fall? Know experts' advice, natural remedies and treatment here

Image Source : BEAUTY.WITH_AMELIA_ Experts' advice, natural remedies and treatment for hair fall.

Who doesn't want healthy hair? But with increasing pollution level and urban lifestyle, hair issues have become common. Hair fall, frizzy hair and hair thinning are some of the common problems that can leave you stressed. Hair which is said to be the crowning glory needs to be taken care of. With change in season, hair issues also change. While in summer, excessive sweat can cause damage, it is the dryness of winter which can leave your scalp itchy and hair frizzy. Similarly, hair fall is monsoon can be the result of humidity. Before we go to expert advice, one thing that we all need to keep in our mind is that the condition of your hair is directly related to your diet, lifestyle and other health conditions. It can also be an indication of the status of your internal body. To fight hair-related issues, one has to be patient enough, especially if you want to cure it with natural remedies. Treatment which includes ingredients available in your kitchen has majorly no side-effects. Again, it depends on person to person. It may be possible that egg mask doesn't suit your hair but aloe vera mask can work wonders. Hence, don't follow someone's recommendations blindly, It is always important to test on yourself before going for any remedy.

Before we go detail into tips and remedies to cure hair fall and hair thinning, let's talk about what possibly leads to these hair-related issues:

Nutritional Deficiency: One of the primary reasons behind hair fall is said to be lack of nutrients and vitamins like iron and zinc. Including dates, nuts, apples, spinach, lentils and lemons in your diet can not only help in fixing hair-related issues but can also prove beneficial to your health. Over-consumption or under-consumption of protein can also lead to hair fall. For example, lentils are a perfect source of protein and can do wonders for hair.

Health Complications: Men and women who face thyroid issues tend to face hair fall. Also, people with high levels of blood pressure also suffer hair fall. However, both can fix it by taking some extra precautions and making some lifestyle changes.

Lifestyle: Stress, sleep timing, junk food and other factors are also related to hair issues. Fixing these can impact hair quality.



It is also said that drastic weight-loss can also cause hair to fall.



Luke Coutinho's Tips To Deal With Hair Fall Naturally

Luke Coutinho is a renowned nutritionist and health coach. He has also published a globally acclaimed book The Great Indian Diet along with Shilpa Shetty. Besides all the natural remedies to cure hair thinning, hair fall and baldness, Luke suggest to opt for good wholesome diet, regular exercise, quality sleep and emotional detox to deal with hair-related problems.

Manage Stress Effectively: Everyone is stressing out for some or the other reason. We tend to overthink on issues related to family, relationship, job, etc. Stress is a part and parcel of our life. However, it up to us to net let the stress to harm our body and mind. Learning to deal with the stress effectively is a key to a healthy body and mind.

Avoid Using Any Harsh Chemicals On Hair: It is strict NO-NO. Frequent use of chemicals and heating can weaken the roots of your hair, hence, hairfall.

No Crash Dieting Or Quick Weight Loss: Anything in haste can have serious results. Hence, go slow and steady. Don't rush.

Adequate Levels Of Vitamin B7: Also known as Biotin, it helps in creating important enzymes and healthy metabolism. Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that's a part of the vitamin B family. Also known as vitamin H, biotin is needed to help convert certain nutrients into energy. Cauliflower, carrot, whole wheat bread, eggs, dairy products have Vitamin B7.

Eat Adequate Good Quality Protein: As we all know protein is an important component of every cell in the body. Hair and nails are majorly made of protein. Know you know why protein is a must.

Mix curry leaves with coconut oil and massage. Heat curry leaves with coconut oil until the leaves turn black. Then leave the oil to cool down to room temperature. Use it after straining. You can wash your hair after a few hours.



4-5 drops of rosemary oil mixed with coconut or sesame oil can be applied on the patches where the hair is less or bald.



Onion juice can be applied on scalp and hair. Then leave for 1 hour and wash. You can mix with raw honey.



Head and scalp massage with coconut oil provides nourishment and strength. You can also massage with aloe vera gel which is chemical-free and leave it for an hour or so. Massaging with lemon juice for 15 minutes is also helpful in case of dandruff and ensures hair growth.

Apple cider vinegar works as a wonder in dealing with frizziness and dandruff in hair. It acts as a scalp cleanser. Apple cider vinegar turns alkaline scalp into acidic which should be the actual nature of our scalp for healthy and shiny hair. Mix apple cider vinegar with water in 2:4 ratio and then massage on scalp. Leave it for 20-30 minutes, then wash it off. If your hair is oily, then wash it first and then apply. As there can be burning sensation due to acidic nature, it is better to try and test on a small patch before applying completely. While you follow one or two from the above, be consistent with that and ensure you have no bloating, acidity or constipation issues

Rujuta Diwekar's Tips For Healthy Hair

Rujuta Diwekar is a celebrity nutritionist with clients like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Rujuta emphasises on eating local rather than grabbing imported food items.

According to Rujuta, plain dal chawal and ghee work the best for hair. There's nothing better than rice, dal and ghee for good skin, hair and even good sleep.

Methi or fenugreek seeds have miraculous effects on hair quality. Avoid having soaked fenugreek seeds in the morning as that's not how they are helpful. Having them in your dishes as an ingredient or tadka like that of pumpkin curry is best.

Haldi or turmeric works wonders on hair. Include turmeric in your vegetable or dal like traditional way or have turmeric milk or haldi doodh at night.

Coconut is also beneficial for both skin and hair. Adding methi dana to warm coconut oil and then let it cool to room temperature. Massage your scalp and leave overnight.

Aliv or garden cress is a fast-growing edible herb. According to Rujuta, you can soak them and have them with milk at night. You can also have their iron-rich seeds into ladoos with coconut and ghee.

Adding a small pinch of nutmeg to milk and having it in the night can prevent hair loss and ease your stress. Nutmeg is rich in vitamin B6, folic acid and magnesium.

Here are some of the Instagram posts in which Rujuta suggests foods which are beneficial for hair health

"Last one week to eat the ber. The magic cure to constipation, hair fall and skin irritation. Ate it yet? ber," she captioned her photo.

Neem leaves for good hair

Amaranth is rich in lysine, an amino acid that propels hair growth. Also, use soonth - dry ginger and mix it with coconut or til oil for massaging your scalp. "Rich in antioxidant prevents skin and hair damage The essential oils work as a natural hair conditioner," writes Rujuta.



Swami Ramdev's Tips For Good Hair Quality

Swami Ramdev, who owes the credit for revamping and popularising the age-old tradition of yoga in India has some easy tips and advice for healthy hair. In an exclusive show with India TV, Swami Ramdev said that besides doing pranayam like Kapalbhati, Anulom Vilom, one should drink plenty of water and have green leafy vegetables for good hair. Remember to have water after an hour of your meal. This also helps in easing the digestion process. Use less of chemical products and massage with mustard or til oil for lustrous hair. Amla and Aloe Vera juice help in avoiding premature greying of hair.

Watch the video below for detail information:









