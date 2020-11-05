Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BREAST_EXERCISE Some easy home remedies for sagging breasts

Every woman wants to have perfectly-shaped breasts throughout her life but when it begins to sag, it can impact your appearance and self-confidence. Though it is said breast sagging is a natural process that happens with age wherein the breasts lose their suppleness and elasticity but apart from age, certain lifestyle factors can apparently lead to breast sagging. These include breastfeeding, pregnancy, menopause, rapid weight loss or gain, nutritional deficiencies or wearing a poor fitting bra. Other factors and even the way you sit or sleep can contribute to losing breast firmness.

Breasts do not have muscle. They are made of fat and connective tissues, thus, they need a proper care to keep them in good shape. So, here we have listed a few home remedies that would help in maintaining the firmness of your breasts.

1. Mixture of cucumber and egg yolk

This is an effective remedy for lifting your breasts. Apply a mixture of egg yolk and cucumber juice on and around your breasts for 30 minutes. The Cucumber has natural skin-toning properties and egg yolk has high levels of protein. This should be used as a mask. You may use this mask once a week to firm and strengthen the breast tissues.

Method- Puree a small cucumber. Mix in one egg yolk and a teaspoon of butter or cream to get a paste. Now you can apply it for 30 minutes and later wash it off thoroughly with cold water.

2. Olive Oil

Massaging your breasts with olive oil can be an excellent technique to firm sagging breasts as it is a rich source of antioxidants and fatty acids that can reverse the damage caused by free radicals. This also helps in improving skin tone and texture around the breast area. The massage will help relax, firm and tone up your breast muscles.

Method- Take a few drops of olive oil onto your palms and rub them together to generate heat. With gentle hands, massage them over your breasts in an upward motion for about 15 minutes. This remedy can be used at least four to five times in a week.

3. Ice Massage

Ice Massage is an effective way to regain firmness in sagging breasts and uplift them. This is because the cold temperature will cause the tissue to contract, in turn making the breasts appear firmer.

Method-Take 2 ice cubes and massage them in circular motions around each of your breasts for a minute. Now with the help of a soft towel dry the breasts and immediately put on a proper fitting bra. Stay in a reclining position for at least 30 minutes.

Do this at regular intervals throughout the day.

4. Fenugreek

According to Ayurveda, fenugreek is considered to be a great remedy in firming sagging breasts. Tt is enriched with vitamins and antioxidants that combat free radical damage and helps in tightening and smoothening skin around the breasts.

Method- Mix 1/4 cup of fenugreek powder with water to form a thick paste. Massage this paste onto your breasts and leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes. Rinse it off with warm water. You may follow this remedy once or twice a week.

5. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera, which has natural skin-tightening properties that can help get rid of sagging breasts. The antioxidants present in it help preventing the damage caused by free radicals.

Method- Take some Aloe Vera gel, apply it onto your breasts and massage gently in a circular motion for 10 minutes. Allow it to sit for another 10 minutes and then wash it off with warm water. You can repeat this remedy four or five times a week for the better results.

6. Egg white

Egg white has skin-nourishing properties, thus can be a great remedy for sagging breasts. The hydro lipids present in egg white helps lift the loose skin around the breasts.

Method-Beat one egg white until you get a foamy texture. Apply it onto your breasts in an upward direction and leave it for 30 minutes. Remove the paste with cucumber juice or onion juice and then wash it with cold water. Follow the remedy once a week to get the firm breasts.

Note- You can also prepare a breast mask by mixing one egg white with one tablespoon each of yogurt and honey. Now, Apply it onto your breasts and let it sit for 20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly with cold water. Follow it again only once a week.

