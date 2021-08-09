Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A new therapy to curb hairfall and increase thickness

Male and female pattern hair loss, also known as androgenic alopecia, continues to remain a prominent area of concern, especially in the age groups of 25 and onwards. Clinicians and cosmetologists have been investigating modalities for a long time now. While non-surgical hair regrowth treatments like over-the-counter topical minoxidil, prescription oral finasteride, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and light and laser therapy treatments help reduce hair fall when used in combination, there might be some adverse side effects.

QR 678 -- a proprietary, first in class hair fall and hair regrowth therapy, invented by Debraj Shome and Rinky Kapoor, celebrity cosmetic surgeons from India and co-founders of The Esthetic Clinic.

They observed that male pattern baldness, known as Androgenic Alopecia characterised by progressive hair loss in men growing at a rampant rate of 58 per cent in males aged 30-50 years which initiated their urge to research and find a solution to this cosmetic issue leading to the invention of QR 678.

"The therapy curbs hair fall and increases the thickness, the number and density of existing hair follicles, offering greater hair coverage to the ones with alopecia," they say.

The formulation has received patents in the United States and in India. For patients struggling from hair loss, mesotherapy is carried out using the QR 678 formulation, that are branded development elements, used by little practically pain-free administration into the scalp. Growth of hair calls for 5-8 sessions dispersed 2-3 weeks aside each. Typically 1 ml of solution is inserted per sitting, each sitting requires 15 mins, no medical centre stay is needed, and every hypodermic shot costs Rs. 6000 per ml of hypodermic shot per sitting.

Shome says: "The hair-regrowth treatments available currently have many limitations; they cannot revive hair beyond a certain stage. QR678 is a process where growth factors are injected in the hair follicles, which not only arrests hair fall but also stimulates hair growth. QR678 is a non-surgical, pain-free and non-invasive procedure for the hair regrowth treatment which has shown very good results in over 10,000 patients."