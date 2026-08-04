Think you should stop oiling your hair during monsoon? Here's the truth

New Delhi:

During the monsoon season, there is often an increase in cases of frizz, dandruff, oiliness, and hair loss. This has raised the question of whether one should oil their hair during the monsoon season or not.

Experts say that the answer is affirmative, but only if one uses this practice in the right way. Hair oiling helps nourish your scalp and prevent frizz, but when left for long periods or in large quantities, it could be harmful.

Don't stop oiling, just change how you do it

According to Dr Mehak Gupta, Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, College and Hospital, Greater Noida, hair oiling remains beneficial during the monsoon if done in moderation. "Hair oiling is beneficial during the monsoon when done in moderation. It helps nourish the hair shaft, reduce frizz, and protect the hair from humidity and environmental damage. However, excessive oiling or leaving oil on the scalp for long hours can make the scalp greasy and may worsen dandruff or fungal infections."

She recommends using light oils such as coconut oil or argan oil, applying them 30 to 60 minutes before shampooing.

Oiling can help, but moderation is the key

Echoing a similar view, Swagatika Das, hair care expert, CEO and Co-Founder, Nat Habit, said one of the biggest misconceptions about monsoon hair care is that people should stop oiling altogether. "One of the biggest misconceptions around monsoon haircare is that people should stop oiling their hair altogether. The season doesn't make oiling ineffective; it simply calls for a more mindful approach."

She explains that increased humidity, sweat and scalp build-up mean leaving oil on the scalp for several hours may not be beneficial. "Instead, applying oil 30–60 minutes before cleansing can help nourish the scalp without contributing to excess residue."

The right way to oil your hair during monsoon

Dr Gupta recommends following a simple routine:

Use a light oil like coconut or argan oil.

Apply it 30 to 60 minutes before washing your hair.

Shampoo with a mild sulphate-free cleanser to remove excess oil.

Follow with a conditioner on the lengths and ends to prevent dryness and breakage.

Don't ignore scalp hygiene

Humidity during the monsoon can increase sweat, oil production and fungal growth on the scalp. Dr Gupta warns that dandruff and seasonal hair fall often become more common during this time.

"Since dandruff and hair fall may increase during the monsoon due to humidity, maintaining good scalp hygiene and avoiding excessive oiling are essential for healthy hair." Swagatika Das also believes that healthy monsoon hair isn't about avoiding oil but adapting your routine. "It's not about trendsetting or avoiding oils to have healthy hair during the monsoon, but selecting the right products and adapting yourself accordingly for your scalp's health in the long run."

Oiling your hair in the monsoon need not necessarily be a bad thing to do, as long as you know how to go about doing it. Instead of going for overnight oiling, it is advisable that you oil your hair some time before you wash it and keep your scalp free from excess oil buildup.

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