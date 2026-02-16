Your haircare routine may be wrong for your lifestyle, says an expert

New Delhi:

We often treat haircare like a checklist: Shampoo, conditioner, maybe a mask on Sundays if we remember. But hair doesn’t operate in a vacuum. It responds to stress, pollution, air-conditioning, workouts, travel schedules and even how much time you genuinely have for self-care.

Dr Abhishek Pilani, MD, Dermatology and Hair Transplant & Restoration Specialist, says this mismatch between routine and reality is one of the biggest reasons people struggle with persistent hair concerns.“Haircare is often approached as a fixed formula, but hair constantly reacts to how you live your life. Your work hours, stress levels, commute and exposure to pollution all influence hair health. Choosing products only based on hair type while ignoring lifestyle is where many people go wrong.”

If you work long hours in air-conditioned spaces

Corporate schedules and indoor cooling may feel harmless, but they quietly dehydrate both scalp and strands.“Chronic exposure to air-conditioning strips moisture from the scalp, while stress can disrupt the hair growth cycle,” explains Dr Pilani.

Overwashing in search of ‘freshness’ often backfires. Instead:

Use a mild, non-stripping shampoo

Condition after every wash

Add occasional deep nourishment

Skipping conditioner is not efficient; it’s inviting breakage.

If you’re fitness-focused and sweat often

Daily workouts bring scalp buildup challenges. “Sweat itself isn’t harmful, but allowing it to dry repeatedly on the scalp can trigger itchiness and dandruff. At the same time, harsh cleansers used too frequently can irritate the scalp.”

The balance?

Mild, frequent-use shampoos

Thorough rinsing

Loosely tying hair during workouts

It’s hygiene without overcorrection.

If you travel frequently

Climate shifts and water quality changes can transform hair almost overnight. “Hard water can cause mineral buildup, leaving hair rough and unmanageable. Consistency becomes crucial when you travel. Experimenting with new products mid-trip often worsens the issue.”

Stick to familiar products. Add a leave-in conditioner for moisture protection. Focus on maintaining balance, not reinventing your routine in every city.

If you’re exposed to pollution and sun regularly

Outdoor lifestyles bring environmental stress.

“Pollution and UV exposure weaken hair over time, leading to dullness and breakage. Protective habits make a visible difference.”

Simple shifts help:

Cover hair when possible

Cleanse regularly to remove buildup

Use lightweight serums or oils to create a protective barrier

Ignoring buildup is like skipping skincare in a polluted city, the damage accumulates quietly.

If you prefer a minimalist routine

Low-maintenance doesn’t mean ineffective. “You don’t need ten products. Consistency matters more than complexity. A well-chosen shampoo, conditioner and one multitasking product can deliver strong results.”

Frequent product switching in response to temporary issues often destabilises the scalp.

If you rely on heat styling

Blow-dryers and straighteners are convenient, but cumulative heat damage is real.

“Heat protection is non-negotiable for regular styling. Balancing styling days with repair-focused care and reducing temperature settings can prevent long-term weakening of hair bonds.”

Trims aren’t cosmetic; they’re preventative maintenance.

The bigger picture: Alignment over perfection

Hair changes with seasons, stress levels and life stages. A routine that worked during college may not suit a high-pressure job or postpartum phase. “The most effective haircare routine is one that evolves with your lifestyle. When care reflects how you actually live, it becomes easier to maintain and far more effective.”

Healthy hair isn’t about chasing trends or perfection. It’s about creating alignment between your habits and your care. When routine fits reality, results follow naturally.

