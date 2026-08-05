Alia Bhatt's hairstylist rates common hair habits out of 10; here's what you should stop doing

New Delhi:

Hair care advice is everywhere these days, from viral social media hacks to age-old home remedies. But while some habits genuinely help keep your hair healthy, others can quietly contribute to breakage, frizz or scalp issues without you even realising it. The key is knowing which everyday practices are actually worth following.

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with several Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, recently shared an Instagram video where he rated some of the most common hair care habits on a scale of 0 to 10. Based on his professional experience, he explained which habits deserve a permanent place in your routine, which are beneficial in moderation and which ones are best avoided.

Sleeping with wet hair? Think twice

One of the lowest-rated habits on Amit's list was sleeping with wet hair, which he scored 1 out of 10. According to him, going to bed with a damp scalp can create a favourable environment for fungus and other microorganisms to thrive, increasing the risk of dandruff and scalp irritation. His advice is simple: let your hair dry completely before turning in for the night.

Double shampooing isn't for everyone

Double shampooing received an impressive 9 out of 10, particularly for those who regularly oil their hair or deal with sweat, styling products and excess scalp buildup. According to Amit, washing your hair twice helps cleanse the scalp more effectively. That said, he also pointed out that it doesn't need to be part of everyone's routine. Over-cleansing can strip the scalp of its natural oils, so the technique is best used when your hair genuinely needs a deeper clean.

Brushing wet hair can do more harm than good

Amit gave brushing wet hair a 0 out of 10, making it one of the habits he strongly advises against. He explained that hair is at its weakest when it's wet, making it more vulnerable to stretching, snapping and breakage. Instead of reaching for a brush immediately after washing, it's better to wait until the hair is partially dry or use a wide-tooth comb with a gentle hand.

A gentle champi can benefit your scalp

Scalp massages, or the classic champi, scored 8 out of 10.

According to Amit, a gentle massage can improve blood circulation, help hair care products spread more evenly across the scalp and offer a relaxing self-care ritual at the same time. The keyword, however, is gentle. Excessive rubbing or vigorous massaging can place unnecessary stress on the scalp.

Regular trims are worth it

Hair trims earned a perfect 10 out of 10.

Amit addressed one of the most common hair myths, saying that trimming your hair doesn't make it grow faster. Instead, regular trims remove split ends before they travel further up the hair shaft, helping your hair look smoother, healthier and better maintained.

Silk pillowcases may reduce hair damage

Silk pillowcases also scored 8 out of 10. Unlike cotton, silk creates less friction while you sleep. According to Amit, this can help reduce frizz, minimise hair breakage and prevent unnecessary tugging as your hair moves against the pillow during the night.

When it comes to healthy hair, there isn't a single miracle product or shortcut. Small, consistent habits, like avoiding wet-hair brushing, trimming split ends regularly, sleeping on a dry scalp and reducing friction while you sleep, can make a noticeable difference over time. Sometimes, the simplest changes are the ones your hair appreciates the most.

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