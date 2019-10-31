Five DIY facemasks to help your skin fight the Delhi smog, pollution

5 DIY facemasks to help your skin fight the Delhi smog, pollution

With Delhi's air pollution levels increasing four times the safe level of 10 micrograms per cubic metre (set by WHO), a thick layer of gloomy grey smog has engulfed the city. This smog is not only harmful for your health but also your skin. The effects are visible in the form of fine lines, wrinkles, dull skin and a million other skin problems. While we already discussed ways to curb pollution in your house, here are a few homemade masks that will save your skin from all the pollution.

Try them now!

1. Multani mitti, rosewater and malai face mask

Multani mitti or fuller earth is very effective in removing pollutants from the face. Mix 2 tablespoon of multani mitti with a tablespoon of malai and a few drops of rosewater. You can add a few drops of lemon juice for that extra glow. Let the mask dry and wash with water while massaging the face in an upward motion.

2. Gram flour and yogurt mask

Mix three tablespoon gram flour with one-and-a-half tablespoons yogurt and add a few lemon drops. Now apply the mask all over the face and neck and let it dry. Now gently rub it in an upward direction for the scrubbing effect. Rinse with warm water and pat dry with a soft towel.

Now apply a moisturiser on face, you can even use pure coconut oil.

3. Honey and lemon mask

Lemon is known to be a natural cleanser and is quite efficient in cutting away dirt from your skin. Mix a tablespoon of lemon juice with two tablespoons of honey and apply all over your face -- don't miss the neck.

4. Aloe vera and tea tree oil mask

Mix half-a-cup of thick aloe vera pulp with a few drops of tea tree oil and apply all over your skin. Tea tree oil is known to fight germs and bacteria, very effective for clearing out the pollutants stuck on your skin. Aloe vera has softening properties and will leave your skin plump and glowing.

5. Cucumber, oats and tomato mask

Take some tomato and cucumber juice and mix together in equal proportions. Now add some well-grounded oats powder for an exfoliating, cleansing mask. Apply it all over your face and neck (or your body) and let it dry. After it has dried, make your palms wet and dab all over your face moving your hands in a circular round motion. Now wash with water and say hello to glowing, pollution-free skin!