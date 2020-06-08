Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Windows in the study room should never be in this direction

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the windows in the study room of the children. It is important that there is natural light in a room but along with it the direction in which it should come from makes a special significance. Sunlight brings positivity in the house as it attracts positivity. Therefore, it is very important to have natural light in the children's study room. This helps the children to have mental development and keep them full of positive energy and for this, it is necessary to have a window in the room. Know in Vastu Shastra which direction is perfect for windows.

Only when there are windows, sunlight will come in. For this, you can make a window in the eastern or northern direction of the child's study room. If there is a compulsion, you can build it in the southeast, but avoid making it in the south and do not forget to make it in the southwest. Apart from this, you can also make a window in the west direction.

Direction of Study Table:

The face of the table in the study room should be towards the North-East and the North East of the room should be completely empty. This place should be kept clean. Also, a crystal globe should be placed on the study table. This will make children more eager to learn new things. Study tables should not be kept very full. Keep only the necessary books and some one-two essential items on it.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage