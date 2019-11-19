Vastu Tips: White marble flooring should be used if colour of wall is dark. Know why

The ideologies of Vastu Shastra take special care of each and everything in the house. Whether it's designing, or color combination or direction of something. In the same way, Vastu Shastra gives out important information about the floor of the house which also plays a really important role in your life. In today's section, Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on the information about flooring.

If If the walls of your house are dark, then you should opt for white or off-white coloured marbles for your floor. This creates a good color balance at home. And not only this, but it also prevents many kinds of losses.

Also dark or print carpets at home should not be used as it increases the flow of negative energy in the house and the peace and tranquility of the house get interrupted. Therefore, use of light-colored marble for the floor is ideal for everyone. If you want, you can also opt for printed marbles.

