Vastu Tips: Want to improve father-son relationship? Here's how you can do it

Vastu Tips: Want to improve father-son relationship in family? Use these tips

Vastu Shastra is helpful not just in the placement of things in a house, office, etc but also to improve the relationships between different family members. Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash today about how the tension between father and son can occur due to Vastu defects. Many times some Vastu defects in the house become the cause of conflict in the father-son relationship, so today we are telling you how you can get rid of those Vastu Doshas and bring back the love you had earlier in your relationship.

According to Vastu Shastra, the biggest cause of tension between father and son is the contamination of the north-eastern corner of the house. Due to any type of Vastu defects in this corner, there are conflicts between father and son. Therefore, to get rid of these, the north-east direction of the house should always be kept clean.

Also, garbage should never be kept in this direction. By doing this, there is mutual disunity among the members of the house and everyone starts jealous of each other. Also, due to which defects in the north-east direction, such a situation arises.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage