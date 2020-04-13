Vastu Tips: Using red marble flooring at home? Keep these things in mind

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash which coloured marble should be installed in the South direction. According to Vastu Shastra, south direction is related to the red color. Therefore, it would be better for you to use the red marble in the south direction, but if someone does not like this color or does not want to use red color on the floor, then there is a solution for you all.

You can use a little red paint as a design on the stone instead of using red colored stones all over the floor. You will get great benefits from this. Along with this, there is another way to get the benefits related to this direction - instead of getting a red-colored stone in the south direction, you can also place a red-colored carpet there. You will also get a lot of benefit from this.

