Vastu Tips: To get blessings of God Kuber, sleep facing this direction

Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about some measures, which by doing so bring happiness and prosperity in the house, as well as mutual love remains.

According to Vastu Shastra, always keep your head while sleeping in such a way that when you wake up, your face is towards North-East. With this, the blessings of Kuber, the god of wealth, will always be on you and keep in mind that while getting up, your face should never be towards the south direction.

If some unwanted obstacles are coming up again and again in your success, then wake up regularly every morning and offer water to the Sun God in a copper pot. For good health, to avoid diseases and other problems, such arrangements should be made in the house that while eating food, your face should always be towards east or north direction.