Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Vastu Tips: Security guard room of your hotel should face East direction. Here’s why

Vastu Tips: Security guard room of your hotel should face East direction. Here’s why

Acharya Indu Prakas tells the Vastu Shastra tips for building a security guard room, parking lot and trees in your hotel.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 6:58 IST
Representative News Image

Vastu Tips: Security guard room of your hotel should face East direction. Here’s why

From the past few days, we have been sharing Vastu Shastra tips for the construction of your hotel. Yesterday, we told you about the main entrance of the hotel and today we will talk about the direction in which the room of the security guard and the parking should be built in your hotel.

Acharya Indu Prakash states that the rules of Vastu Shastra state that if you are planning to build a security guard's room in the northern direction, then it should have its face is in the east direction. Similarly, if the room is being constructed in the east direction, then the door should be facing north. If you want to build it in the south direction, then it is okay to build the room facing towards the east.

Talking about the parking, the west angle for parking, ie north-west direction or east or north directions are considered the best. Acharya also gives the Vastu Shastra tips related to plants. If you are planning to plant trees outside the hotel, then the right direction for big trees is the South-west direction while for planting small plants and pots the North, East or North angle is fine.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

 

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Horoscope 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryForget gold & silver, buy these 5 things on Dhanteras this year Next Story  