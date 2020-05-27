Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Vastu Tips: Putting picture of a parrot in this direction increases concentration in studies

Vastu Tips: Putting picture of a parrot in this direction increases concentration in studies

If you want your child to concentrate on not just his studies but whatever he does, then put a big poster of the parrot. It is considered effective in Vastu Shastra.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2020 6:51 IST
Vastu Tips: Putting picture of a parrot in this increases concentration in studies
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Vastu Tips: Putting picture of a parrot in this direction increases concentration in studies

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakash spoke about the picture which should be put in the kitchen, and today we will talk about putting a parrot's picture in the house. It is usually seen that once a child sits in front of the TV or gets involved in sports, then he/she does not care about anything. They forget about studying and always keep on thinking about playing new games and having fun.

It is not that you should not play, but you should also study while studying. If you want your child to study at the time of his studies, and do whatever he wants to do with full intent, then buy a big poster or a picture of the parrot and put it in the north direction of his room.

 

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Horoscope 2020

Top News

Latest News

X