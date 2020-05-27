Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Putting picture of a parrot in this direction increases concentration in studies

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakash spoke about the picture which should be put in the kitchen, and today we will talk about putting a parrot's picture in the house. It is usually seen that once a child sits in front of the TV or gets involved in sports, then he/she does not care about anything. They forget about studying and always keep on thinking about playing new games and having fun.

It is not that you should not play, but you should also study while studying. If you want your child to study at the time of his studies, and do whatever he wants to do with full intent, then buy a big poster or a picture of the parrot and put it in the north direction of his room.

