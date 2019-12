Tulsi plant and directions to place it

According to Vastu Shastra, the ideal location to place a Tulsi or Basil plant is north-east. You can also place it in the central part of the house. These directions are considered auspicious and also bring positive energy.

It should be taken care not to place Tulsi in the south direction as this can lead to a negative atmosphere. Therefore, it is important to keep directions in mind while planting Tulsi.