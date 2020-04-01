Wednesday, April 01, 2020
     
Vastu Tips: On Mahashtami, perform 'Kumarika bhojan' in these directions

As people celebrate Mahashtami today and look forward to 'Kumarika Bhojan' at their house, Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on how all the actions should be performed as per the rules of Vastu Shastra.

Today, on the day of Mahashtami, we will talk about the Kumarika Bhojan which is performed today in Vastu Shastra. The mention of kumarika food has been described in the Nirnaysindhu and Durgarchan method. Kumari food has five parts which include- first washing the hands and feet of the arrived girls, then apply a teeka on their forehead, make them clean, feed them, give them alms in the form of poori-halwa-chole and receive blessings from them.

According to Vastu Shastra, a proper direction is set for all these works, according to which girls should be given Arghya and Padya by facing towards the east, Neerajan should be facing towards the southeast, Tika by facing towards the north-east. They should put the food given to them in front of them. Dakshina should be given while looking upwards, and facing upwards, similarly, their blessing should be taken while looking towards the earth. 

In this way, by doing all the work according to the proper direction, the auspicious results of Vastu are obtained and the girls take food with joy. At the same time, the grace of the Mother Goddess remains and there is joy in the house as well.

 

 

 

