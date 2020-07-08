Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Never put this picture of Lord Shiva at home, happiness and peace can get disturbed

Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about putting Lord Shiva's picture in the house. It is considered auspicious to put a picture of Gods and Goddesses in the house and now that the month of Sawan is going on, it becomes even more important. The month of Sawan is very special for Shiv ji, so during this time, a picture of Shiv ji must be installed in the house. We will tell you about the picture of Lord Shiva in the house and in which direction.

North direction is the favorite direction of Lord Shiva and in this direction is the abode of Lord Shiva, i.e. Mount Kailash. That is why, to put a picture of Lord Shiva in the house, one should choose the north direction. Applying a picture in this direction gives auspicious results. Put such a picture of Lord Shiva in the north direction, in which he is in a calm and meditative posture or is sitting on the Nandi.

Apart from this, you can also put such a picture of Shivji in which he is sitting with his whole family. At the same time, it should be kept in mind that do not put such a picture of Shiva in the house, in which he is in a state of anger or has taken his form of rage. This is not good for the happiness and peace of home.

