Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Making swastik during Navratri in home is considered auspicious. Know why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash is her to throw some light on the importance of the swastik symbol during Navratri Puja. Swastik has its importance in Hindu scriptures, but in Vastu Shastra, Swastik has a greater role to play in keeping the negative energies away from the house.

Both Om (ऊँ) and swastika symbols are considered symbols of auspiciousness. It is already known that one should make swastik with turmeric or vermilion before starting any new work or when one brings a new thing in the house. Similarly, during Navratri, the swastika sign should be made either inside the house where one worship the Gods or on both sides of the doors. Doing this ensure that one gets rid of the negative effects of Vastu dosh and also keeps the blessings of the Mother Goddess.

Talking about the direction, the north-east direction is the best direction to make the swastik symbol. In this direction, the sign of the swastika brings positive energy and one also feels a deep connection with oneself.

Also read:

Vastu Tips: Know why keeping Pyramid with idol of Goddess during Navratri is considered good

Vastu Tips: Know why west direction is most suitable for worship of God