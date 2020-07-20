Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Living on rent? Make your house lucky by arranging things in this way

Know about living in a rented building from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. Most people live in rented houses away from their homes for jobs and studies. By the way, you cannot make much change in a rental house, but you can make that place auspicious for you by arranging Vastu Shastra. While arranging for goods in a rented house, it should be kept in mind that the northeast part of the house should be kept more empty.

Whereas in the south-west part of the house i.e. southwest direction, heavy items such as beds etc. should be kept. The head of the bed should be in the south direction, that is, while sleeping, your head should be in the south direction while the feet should be kept in the north direction.

If it is not possible in this direction, then you can try your head in the east. If you do not get the east direction, you can do Sirhana in the west direction, but in the north direction you can never do Sirhana. You can choose the north or north-east direction to keep a pot of water. It is considered good to choose the same direction for the house of worship.

