Vastu Tips: Lighting lamps near drain on Choti Diwali is considered auspicious. Here’s why

Vastu Tips: Lighting lamps near drain on Choti Diwali is auspicious

In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about lighting diyas on the drains on the day of Narak Chaturdashi aka Choti Diwali. Today, on the day of narak chaturdashi, every person should light at least one lamp on the drain of the house. This system of lighting the drains teaches us that all the drains in and around the house should always be clean and it should never be blocked.

It is believed that the condition of the house drains is directly related to the economic condition of the house. If the drains of the house get blocked, then the income of the house also stops. When the drains are blocked, the water supply stops automatically. Water is related to Varun Dev and he is related to wealth, hence his residence sea is called Ratnakar. So, the drains of the house should be clean, the garbage should be out of the house and lamps should be lit on the drains on this day in order to maintain the flow of money in the house. So, today it is necessary to light diyas on the drain and take care of their cleanliness as well.