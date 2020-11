Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know which direction is auspicious for keeping light and heavy furniture

Learn about the direction of placing furniture in Vastu Shastra today. Furniture can be both light or heavy by weight. According to Vastu Shastra it is advisable to keep light furniture such as table-chair etc. in the east direction, while heavy furniture is considered to be in the south-east direction.

By keeping furniture in these directions, the financial condition of the household and family remains good and everyone has constant pace in life. Also, business grows.