Vastu Tips: Know where and how you should place the mirror at home

Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
Keeping a mirror in the right direction at the house gives auspicious results. Although the mirror is there to decorate the house but using it in the right direction can also change your luck.  

New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2020 6:54 IST
Learn about the mirror in Vastu Shastra from Acharya Indu Prakash today. Keeping a mirror in the right direction at the house gives auspicious results. Although the mirror is there to decorate the house. But applying it in the right direction can also change your luck. Vastu defects are reduced from the house by applying a mirror in the right direction.

The houses are usually fitted with rectangular and square mirrors, which according to Vastu are perfectly fine. Whereas, the round and edged glass should never be used in the house.

Instead of round one, you can place an octagon, ie eight corner wall mirrors. By applying sharp shaped mirror, there is negativity in the house and the problem continues. The north-east direction should be chosen to install a mirror in the house. By applying a mirror in this direction, the troubles gradually go away.

 

 

 

 

