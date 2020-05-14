Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know where and how you should place the mirror at home

Learn about the mirror in Vastu Shastra from Acharya Indu Prakash today. Keeping a mirror in the right direction at the house gives auspicious results. Although the mirror is there to decorate the house. But applying it in the right direction can also change your luck. Vastu defects are reduced from the house by applying a mirror in the right direction.

The houses are usually fitted with rectangular and square mirrors, which according to Vastu are perfectly fine. Whereas, the round and edged glass should never be used in the house.

Instead of round one, you can place an octagon, ie eight corner wall mirrors. By applying sharp shaped mirror, there is negativity in the house and the problem continues. The north-east direction should be chosen to install a mirror in the house. By applying a mirror in this direction, the troubles gradually go away.

