Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know the direction in which sofa and table should be kept in the drawing room

In Vastu Shastra Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about the decoration of the reception hall in the house. The reception in the house, ie the decoration of the drawing room, needs special attention. Whenever a guest comes to the house, first of all it is placed in this part of the house. In such a situation, according to Vastu Shastra, special care should be taken of the direction of things kept in the drawing-room, so that the atmosphere of the house remains good and your fame spread far and wide.

We will first discuss where the direction of the sofa should be in the drawing-room. The sofa should be placed in the drawing-room along the south-west direction wall. At the same time, you can place the table a short distance from the couch or in the center of the drawing-room, but remember that the sides of the table should not be pointed or triangular.

Apart from these, we will discuss tomorrow about the direction of wardrobe, TV or telephone direction and other things in the drawing-room.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage