Vastu Tips: Keeping Goldfish at home brings good luck

In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about keeping goldfish at home. It is said that the presence of fishes brings wealth, happiness and prosperity at home. Fishes bring peace to the mind and carries all the negativity with it.

According to Vastu Shastra, goldfish should be kept in the house. Goldfish are very helpful in increasing the good luck of the house. They are considered to be the most sacred and prosperity bringing fishes of all. The fish looks like gold and is said to add a glow of gold in your life as well. You can place a goldfish in a small aquarium in the east or north direction of the drawing-room of your house.

