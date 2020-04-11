Image Source : TWITTER Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while putting marble at home

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about the floor of the house, i.e. putting marble on the floor. Special care needs to be taken of everything in the house, whether it is design, color or the direction of something. Similarly, in Vastu Shastra, a lot of information has been given about the floor of the house.

If the walls of your house are very dark, then you should choose white or off white marble or stone for the floor of your house. Due to this, the color balance in the house remains good. Along with this, the people of the house are protected from any type of damage. Also, carpet should not be used on the floor in the house with a dark or pebbly print. This increases the flow of negative energy in the house and also hinders the peace and tranquility of the house. Therefore, using light colored marble for flooring is a better option.

