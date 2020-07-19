Sunday, July 19, 2020
     
Vastu Tips: Keep furniture in this direction to get good results

Know the apt direction to keep all the furniture at your drawing room from Acharya Indu Prakash.

New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2020 7:22 IST
Vastu Tips: Keep furniture in this direction to get good results
Vastu Tips: Keep furniture in this direction to get good results

Know the direction of furniture in the drawing-room from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to choose the south-west direction, ie the southwest corner, to keep the sofa set in the drawing-room or any other decorative furniture. The furniture should be kept adjacent to the south-west wall.

Auspicious results of auspicious results are obtained from it. But if the direction of your house is such that you cannot keep the furniture in the south-west direction, then you can keep a sofa or any decorative furniture with the north or east wall, but keep in mind that keeping furniture in these directions Keep the furniture at least 6 to 8 inches away from the time wall. By doing this there will be no Vastu defects related to the direction in your house.

 

 

