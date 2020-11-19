Image Source : PTI Vastu Tips: It is unlucky to buy a broom at this time

Today, in Vastu Shastra we will learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about buying or changing a new broom. If your old broom in the house has gone bad and you want to buy a new broom, then there is a proper time mentioned in the Vastu Shastra to buy it.

According to Vastu Shastra, Saturday has been chosen to replace the old broom in the house with that of a new broom. Using a new broom on Saturday is considered auspicious. Apart from this, it is always advisable to buy a broom in Krishnapaksha, whereas a broom purchased in Shukla Paksha is not considered good. Therefore, one should never buy a broom during this time.