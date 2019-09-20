Friday, September 20, 2019
     
Vastu Tips: Say 'NO' to attached bathroom

White, pink, light yellow or blue are perfect colours for bathroom and toilet, as per Vastu Shastra.

New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2019 10:55 IST
Representative News Image

Vastu Tips for bathroom

In today's Vastu segment, we will tell you about tips to follow while constructing a bathroom. Lately, millennials prefer to have attached toilet and bathroom, however, it is suggested to avoid constructing an attached toilet and bathroom, that too inside the bedroom.

If we talk about the colour of bathroom or toilet, Vastu Shastra suggests using white, pink, light yellow or blue. Even opt for light coloured tiles, especially white and blue. These two colours give fresh look to the bathroom.

Don't go for dark colours such as black or red. It is also advised to keep blue bucket in the bathroom. Blue coloured bucket is known for bringing happiness, as per Vastu.

