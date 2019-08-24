Vastu Tips: Here’s how a pinch of salt can help solve all your problems

VASTU TIPS FOR SALT: There is no doubt about the fact that vastu shastra plays a crucial role in maintaining a good and positive flow of energy in our life, home, and workspace. If the tips that are given are kept in mind before creating spaces for ourselves, it can surely give you benefit in both personal and professional gains. In today’s Vastu, you will be surprised to know that a special thing that you use on daily basis to make your food tasty can bring you peace in the house. Today we will give you some special information about the very important thing used in the kitchen and yes, it is a pinch of salt.

Do you know that salt is very important not only in making food but also in terms of Vastu? Salt is something which is not only useful in food, but it is also related to the prosperity of the home. Just a pinch of salt can help you solve many problems. It is considered very useful in removing negativity and poverty from home.

If you want the salt to solve all your problems, you have to take a very small initiative, i.e of adding this salt in the water which you use to wipe the dirt. Mix a little salt in the water and use that water to wipe your house. It will not only remove all the negativity from your house but will also help in maintaining peace. But keep in mind that you do not have to follow this on Thursdays.

