Vastu Shastra: This is what leaking taps in your house symbolizes, follow these tips to bring good fortune

Vastu Tips for Water Leakage and Leaking Taps

Vastu Tips for Water Leakage and Leaking Taps: Vastu Shastra plays an important role in guiding our life to the path of success and prosperity. While people make sure that all the furniture and doors are properly aligned according to the Vastu Shastra (ancient architectural studies of India), they often forget that small things like leaking taps and open almirahs can also have a deep impact on the aura of their house.

Talking about leaking taps, it is always believed that broken taps should not be present in homes. In vastu shastra as well, leaking taps are considered a bad sign as they symbolize bad luck. Leaking tap can have side effects according to the vastu shatra. Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that the presence of leaking tap in the house indicates unnecessary spending. Specially if the brokn tap is in the kitchen, it is considered as Vastu Dosh. Since fire exists in the kitchen, leaking tap can have negative effects on your life, It is said that the co-existence of fire and water results in problems. In this case, people living in the house can fall sick or can face troublesome situations in their professional life. It can also result in other appliances getting broken in the house which can only lead to more unnecessary spending. Acharya Indu Prakash also tells that this kind if wastage of water also results in Varun Dev dosh which can bring negativity in the house. So it is advised that if you have broken or leaking tap in your house, get it fixed asap.