Sunday, September 05, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Vastu Tips: Facing financial problems? Keeping crystal tortoise at home will help

Vastu Tips: Facing financial problems? Keeping crystal tortoise at home will help

Turtle is also considered an indicator of wealth. If you have any financial problems, you can bring a crystal tortoise and keep it in your home or office.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2021 7:30 IST
Vastu Tips: Facing financial problems? Keeping crystal tortoise at home will help
Image Source : INSTA: DR.STRANGE.9

Vastu Tips: Facing financial problems? Keeping crystal tortoise at home will help

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about keeping a metal turtle in the house. Keeping a tortoise in the house is considered to increase age and confidence. If you feel low-confidence in doing any new work, due to which you are facing failure, then bring a metal turtle in the house today. Keep the turtle at a place in the house where you spend the most time.

 

Put that turtle in a big bowl full of water and keep it in the north direction. Turtle is also considered an indicator of wealth. If you have any financial problems, you can bring a crystal tortoise and keep it in your home or office.

 

There was this discussion in Vastu Shastra about keeping a metal tortoise in the house. Hopefully, by adopting these Vastu tips, you will definitely fix the Vastu of your house.

 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Horoscope 2021

Top News

Latest News