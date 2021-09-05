Follow us on Image Source : INSTA: DR.STRANGE.9 Vastu Tips: Facing financial problems? Keeping crystal tortoise at home will help

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about keeping a metal turtle in the house. Keeping a tortoise in the house is considered to increase age and confidence. If you feel low-confidence in doing any new work, due to which you are facing failure, then bring a metal turtle in the house today. Keep the turtle at a place in the house where you spend the most time.

Put that turtle in a big bowl full of water and keep it in the north direction. Turtle is also considered an indicator of wealth. If you have any financial problems, you can bring a crystal tortoise and keep it in your home or office.

There was this discussion in Vastu Shastra about keeping a metal tortoise in the house. Hopefully, by adopting these Vastu tips, you will definitely fix the Vastu of your house.