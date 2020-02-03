Vastu Tips: Constructing hotel parking and guard room in appropriate directions bring benefit in business

Vastu Shastra tips are crucial to keep in mind while construction of house, office or hotel. They bring benefits if everything is placed as per the directions mentioned. Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about the construction of the security guard room and parking direction in the hotel. According to Vastu Shastra, if you want to build a security guard's room in the north direction, then it should be facing towards the east, if you want to make it in the east direction, then the door should be facing north, if you want to make it in the south direction then facing the east direction.

In addition, for parking, the west angle, ie north-west direction or east and north direction is considered the best. Vastu Shastra also explains the right direction for planting trees and trees outside the hotel. For planting big and big trees, one should choose the south direction, west direction or southwest angle, while for small plants and pots, it is better to choose north, east or northeast.