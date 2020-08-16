Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Burning candles brings positive energy in the house, learn which direction is appropriate

In Vastu Shastra Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about the candle. The candle has a special importance in Chinese architecture. There are many different types of candles, i.e. candles, in the market nowadays. Candles of different colors in different styles look very beautiful in the house. It adds to the atmosphere of the house and makes it happy.

Applying candles keeps the energy balance in the house. They remove negative energy and convert it into positive energy. It is said that the energy released from the candles cuts off the negative energy, which increases the positive energy on its own. But special care should be taken while choosing the place to place candles. The direction of fire is south. Therefore, to install candles at home, you should choose south direction only.

