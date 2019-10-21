Vastu Tips: Keeping alum brings happiness and prosperity at home or office. Know how

Yesterday, we told you how according to Vastu Shastra, putting waste on the roof of the house can disturb the peace amongst the family members. Today Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you all about alum. Alum is many a time used in domestic treatment and at the barbershop, but you would not have heard about its architectural remedy. There are many such things in the house, which can be used for home remedies as well as Vastu remedies.

If there is any type of architectural flaw in your home or office, then to remove it, take a piece of alum (50 grams) and place it in every room or corner of the house or office. This will reduce the troubles caused by various Vastu doshas and will also increase the wealth with happiness and peace.

Apart from this, if you tie alum in black cloth before sleeping and keep it under the pillow at night, then you will be free from all the bad dreams, nightmares and the fear of the unknown. You can also use this remedy for barkat in the shop or office and to get rid of negative energy.

