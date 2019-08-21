Vastu tips: According to your Birth Date, here's where you must keep your belongings

Acharya Indu Prakash narrates where you must keep your important belongings according to your numerology and birth date. People with 1 numerology must keep their belongings in East direction as they are dictated by Surya. People with 1 numerology must keep a flute in East direction of their house. People with 2 numerology must keep their important belongings in North-West direction. They are dictated by the Moon. They must keep a good showpiece of white colour in North-West direction. People with numerology 3 must keep their necessary belongings in North-East direction. They are dictated by Brihaspati. They must keep Rudrakash in North-East direction.

How to calculate your destiny number

Also, known as your Destiny Number, your Expression Number shows your inner gifts and weak points you brought with you on earth In simple terms, you need to add all digits in your birth date and come up with a single sum number. This approach is very simple yet specific. For example, your birthday is on 11 March, then 1 plus 1 equal to 2, which means that 2 is your destiny number.

