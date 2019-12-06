Vastu Tips: Place mirror in north-east for happiness and prosperity

Vastu tips for placing mirror inside the house

In today's Vastu Shastra, we will know where to place a mirror in the house in order to have positive results. Although mirrors are meant for decoration purposes, its right position in the house can bring fortunes and reduce Vastu Dosh. It is advisable to place a mirror in the north-east direction.

Positioning a mirror in the north-east helps reduce problems and bring happiness and prosperity in life. Even placing a mirror in north or east direction can help. Rectangular and square mirrors are good for house. Never use triangle-shaped mirror as this may bring negativity.

If you are thinking of getting a circular shaped mirror, then instead go for octagonal, ie, eight-corner one.